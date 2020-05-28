Man shot in both legs in ‘planned and brutal’ attack in Belfast

A man has been shot in both legs in what police in Belfast described as a “planned, vicious and brutal attack”.

The victim, in his 20s, was targeted in an alleyway close to shops on Monagh Road in west Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

He was shot a number of times in both legs, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: “Following the incident the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting.

“It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today’s society.

“I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 28 28/05/20.”

Earlier this month, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) revealed an annual drop in the number of paramilitary-style shootings.

According to police figures, there were 13 casualties of paramilitary-style shootings between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, down from 19 in the previous year.