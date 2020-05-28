News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man shot in both legs in ‘planned and brutal’ attack in Belfast

Man shot in both legs in ‘planned and brutal’ attack in Belfast
By Press Association
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 11:33 AM

A man has been shot in both legs in what police in Belfast described as a “planned, vicious and brutal attack”.

The victim, in his 20s, was targeted in an alleyway close to shops on Monagh Road in west Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

He was shot a number of times in both legs, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield said: “Following the incident the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style shooting.

“It was a planned, vicious and brutal attack, which is completely unacceptable in today’s society.

“I am appealing to anyone with information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 28 28/05/20.”

Earlier this month, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) revealed an annual drop in the number of paramilitary-style shootings.

According to police figures, there were 13 casualties of paramilitary-style shootings between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, down from 19 in the previous year.

READ MORE

Man taken to hospital by helicopter after cliff fall in Donegal


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms

Covid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approachingCovid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approaching

Gardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in OffalyGardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in Offaly

10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades


Lifestyle

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid era features in today's TV picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »