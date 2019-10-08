News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man shot in both legs in Derry

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 10:40 PM

A man has been shot in both legs in Derry.

It came after two masked men entered a house on Margaret Street in the Waterside area of the city at around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

The victim, who is in his thirties, is receiving medical treatment for his injuries, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation into the attack and issued an appeal for information.

“Officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them on Strand Road on 101,” a PSNI spokesman said.

