News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man shot during incident with armed gardaí in Cork

Man shot during incident with armed gardaí in Cork
By Liz Dunphy
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 06:38 AM

A man was shot in Mallow during an incident with armed gardaí.

A garda discharged a single shot at approximately 8.30pm at Spa, Mitchelstown Road, Mallow.

No fatalities have been reported.

Two men have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mallow Garda station.

Gardai are currently at the scene.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified and are at the scene of the incident.

GSOC will investigate the discharge of a Garda firearm.

More on this topic

Man due in court in connection with Dublin assaultMan due in court in connection with Dublin assault

Two arrested after €237k worth of drugs seized in CorkTwo arrested after €237k worth of drugs seized in Cork

Woman, 40s, dies following house fire MeathWoman, 40s, dies following house fire Meath

Investigation after helicopter door fell off aircraft as it was flying over ClondalkinInvestigation after helicopter door fell off aircraft as it was flying over Clondalkin


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Justice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictionsJustice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workersCovid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workers

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last ChristmasDrug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas


Lifestyle

Pádraig Hoare, Environmental and Sustainability Correspondent, looks at the opportunities for Cork City to recreate itself as a green city world leaderPutting liveable into Cork city for life as a green world leader

As part of our Sustainability Week coverage, Des O'Driscoll spoke to the Cork artist about her adventures in the natural world and its representation in her workDorothy Cross: An artist in tune with nature

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: I told him I want to see something disgusting so he sent me a photo of Cobh

Zero-waste warriors tell Kya DeLongchamps about how they embarked on their sustainability odysseyLet's hear it for Cork's zero heroes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »