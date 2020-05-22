Man shot during incident with armed gardaí in Cork

A man was shot in Mallow during an incident with armed gardaí.

A garda discharged a single shot at approximately 8.30pm at Spa, Mitchelstown Road, Mallow.

No fatalities have been reported.

Two men have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mallow Garda station.

Gardai are currently at the scene.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified and are at the scene of the incident.

GSOC will investigate the discharge of a Garda firearm.