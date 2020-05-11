Man shot during ‘barbaric’ Belfast attack

A man has been shot in both legs during a “barbaric” attack heaping further pressure on medics dealing with coronavirus, police said.

The victim, 23, was walking along Springhill Drive in west Belfast when he was approached by a lone man on a bicycle.

He was ordered to lie down before being shot and taken to hospital for treatment to a wound to each leg.

A PSNI statement said: “Our health service colleagues have a big enough challenge on their hands as they continue protecting our community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last thing they need is to deal with the aftermath of this senseless and barbaric shooting.”

The force said it was a brutal attack for which there is no justification.

“There is no place for attacks such as this in our society. Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all.

“Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it.

“They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.”