Man shot dead in west Belfast named as Kieran Wylie, 57

A man shot dead in west Belfast has been named as Kieran Wylie, police said.

The 57-year-old father was gunned down at close range at a house in Lenadoon Avenue on Sunday night.

Detectives said he was shot a number of times and described the killing as “brutal”.

Local residents tried to help him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

White boiler suited police forensics officers combed the scene, a smartly-painted terraced property with flowers in the window and fronted by black railings, for clues.

An ambulance and several police vehicles attended on Sunday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “This was a brutal killing and I believe Kieran was shot a number of times at close range.

“It is too early to be sure about the motive for his murder and at this stage I am keeping an open mind.”

He said the community was shocked at what had happened in a residential area.

“Those involved in this murder selfishly gave no thought to the impact on frontline emergency services who are already working hard to keep people safe during this global pandemic with an already stretched resource.

“They also showed a complete disregard for the community.

“Those involved in this appalling murder offer nothing to the local community and need to be brought to justice.

“Nothing justifies killing another person and the recovery of the gun that was used in last night’s murder is a key line of enquiry for me.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police and said he was making the Major Incident Public Portal available, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk.

It can be accessed from any device with internet access and videos and images can be uploaded onto it.

Belfast West MP Paul Maskey tweeted: “Local people are angry this attack has been carried out when the community & emergency services are facing the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Mr Maskey added his “thoughts are with the man’s family”.

SDLP west Belfast councillor Brian Heading said: “Those responsible for this senseless and cruel murder are thugs who need to get their foot off the neck of the community in West Belfast.”

He added: “They weren’t wanted in the past and they aren’t wanted now, particularly when our emergency services are working so hard to protect people from the impact of Covid-19.

“The local community is in shock this morning.

“Those responsible need to be caught and face justice for what they’ve done.”

