Home»ireland

Man, 40s, shot dead in Kildare

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 10:48 PM

An investigation is underway after a man in his 40s was shot dead in Co Kildare tonight.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene outside a house at Glen Easton Way in Leixlip at 9.15pm.

The man was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead

It is understood that the shooting is believed to have been feud-related and that the victim - an associate of the Hutch gang - was shot in the head before the gunman fled the scene in a white car.

The scene is sealed off pending the arrival of Garda Crime Scene Examiners and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate this evening between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

ShootingKildare

Related Articles

Three men arrested in Kerry on suspicion of money laundering

CAB operation hits family crime gang

Latest: Gardaí in Drogheda cancel leave in bid to tackle vicious gang feud

Gardaí arrest five in Drogheda in connection with alleged kidnapping

More in this Section

Leo Varadkar heralds 'one of the better days in politics' amid draft Brexit withdrawal deal

Department of Health reaches deal with IMO for provision of abortion services

The Lotto results are in...

Brexit explainer: What the latest developments mean for Ireland, the UK and the EU


Breaking Stories

Pins and needles are usually harmless, but it’s best not to ignore them

Learning points: The truth is now being twisted in full view

’Tis the season to be sweet: What makes a good chocolate bar?

Gavin Bryars going with the flow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 45
    • 47
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »