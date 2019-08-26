Man shot dead after drugs gang feud, court told

A man was gunned down following a “long-standing” criminal gang feud involving drugs in Northern Ireland, a detective has said.

Malcolm McKeown was shot six times in the head and body at a petrol station earlier this month, a senior officer told a court today.

Jake O’Brien, 25, from Rectory Park in Lurgan, and Andrew Martin, 24, from Trasna Way, also in Lurgan in Co Armagh, appeared in the dock at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court accused of murder.

The incident took place in Main Street in the village of Waringstown in Co Down.

The victim was found dead in his car parked at the rear of the filling station.

A detective said she could connect the accused with the charges using a combination of CCTV footage and, in O’Brien’s case, DNA evidence taken from a discarded glove.

District judge Rosemary Waters remanded the accused in custody to re-appear before a judge via video link at Craigavon courthouse on September 20.

