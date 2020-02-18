Man serving time for dangerous driving death of GAA coach admits sex assault of young woman

A 22-year-old man currently serving a four-year jail term for dangerous driving causing the death of a GAA coach now faces the prospect of additional time in prison.

This follows Rene Miko formerly of Place de Plouzane, Kilrush, Co Clare, today at Ennis Circuit Court pleading guilty to the sexual assault of a then 18-year-old female at a house on October 9/10, 2015.

The sexual assault by Mr Miko - who was 18 at the time - took place just over one year before Mr Miko knocked down and killed pedestrian, 42-year-old Eugene McNamara on October 26, 2016. Mr Miko was twice over the legal drink driving limit at the time.

He is currently serving a six-year jail term, with the final two years suspended, imposed last March for the dangerous driving causing the death of Mr McNamara.

Mr Miko was driving at a speed of 120kmph when the BMW car he took without permission struck Mr McNamara who was walking on a footpath at a roundabout in a built-up area in Ennis at 10.05pm on the night.

Eugene McNamara came from a GAA tradition in which his brother, Stephen, is a double All-Ireland winner with Clare’s hurlers from the 1990s while his uncle, Ger Power, won eight All-Irelands with Kerry’s footballers in the 1970s and 1980s.

In court today, Mr Miko paused for a number of seconds before eventually stating "guilty" to the single count of sex assault when being arraigned on the charge. After entering his guilty plea, Mr Miko then shook his head.

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL, told the court that there is now no bar to Mr Miko’s name being published as there is no familial connection to the complainant.

Mr Connolly said that time will be required to put together a victim impact statement.

Mr Miko comes from Slovakia, has nine siblings and came to Ireland in 2006 aged nine.

In the dangerous driving causing death case, Mr McNamara died a number of days later from his injuries and Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, found that Mr McNamara died from severe traumatic brain injury as a result of blunt force trauma in a road traffic collision.

Judge Gerald Keys remanded Mr Miko in custody for sentencing on the sexual assault charge to Thursday, February 20.