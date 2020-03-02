News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 11:05 AM

A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the Swords Road in Dublin.

A number of other people have also been taken to hospital as a precaution after the pile-up.

The crash happened shortly before 9am.

The road remains closed in both directions as forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Seven vehicles were believed to have been involved.

Last month saw 10,446 people on hospital trolleys


CrashDublin

