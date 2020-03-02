Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dublin

A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the Swords Road in Dublin.

A number of other people have also been taken to hospital as a precaution after the pile-up.

The crash happened shortly before 9am.

The road remains closed in both directions as forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Seven vehicles were believed to have been involved.

Due to a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at the Swords Road inbound near the Whitehall Church, the road is closed in both directions. pic.twitter.com/fKcAJSk1LX — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 2, 2020