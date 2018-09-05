Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man seriously injured in M50 crash

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 12:07 PM

A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the M50.

It happened when a car collided with a truck in the hard shoulder at Dundrum shortly before 10am.

Dublin Fire Brigade says its paramedics had to use cutting equipment to free the man from the vehicle.

Two lanes of the motorway have reopened between junction 13, Ballinteer, and junction 14, Leopardstown Road.


