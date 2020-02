Gardaí are attending the scene of a serious stabbing incident in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood near City West.

Gardaí said it happened in the early hours of this morning, at around 7am.

Gardaí stated that it is understood from initial enquiries that a man was injured.

They said it is believed he received serious injuries.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination.