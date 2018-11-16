Home»ireland

Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 12:08 PM

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a fire in South Dublin.

The blaze broke out at a house in the Miltown area at around 7am this morning.

Another man, also in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

Tests of the scene are being carried out, but the fire is not believed to be suspicious.


