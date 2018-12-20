Man sentenced to nine years for raping step-daughter

A man who raped his step-daughter after giving her alcohol while he was babysitting her and her younger brother has been sentenced to nine years in prison with the final two years suspended.

The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the then 14-year-old, later turned up at her mother's place of work and said she needed to go home to her daughter.

He claimed they had kissed and there were obvious scrapes on his face. He had recently separated from the girl's mother.

The man later went to a local garda station where he admitted buying alcohol for the girl and said they were both drunk. He said he didn't know if “something else had happened” but denied that he had sex with the girl.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the girl woke up to find the man lying on top of her. She tried to fight him off by scratching his face and said sex with him would be wrong because he was like her father.

He replied that he wasn't her father before he made her perform oral sex on him and raped her.

He pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the rape and oral rape of the girl in her Co Meath home. He has two previous convictions which include hi-jacking a taxi.

Mr Justice Michael White said there was an element of pre-calculation in the rape and described the fact that the man had “procured drink” for the teenager as “disgraceful behaviour”.

He noted that during the rape the man had his hand over the girl's mouth and she felt suffocated. He said the teenager resisted very strongly, scratching the man's face, yet he persisted in raping her.

The judge said the rape had a serious impact on the girl's life.

Mr Justice White accepted that the man had approached the girl's mother himself and that he had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He suspended the final two years of a nine-year sentence on condition that the man attend the Better Lives Programme and remain alcohol free.

He is also not permitted to live in a house with a child under 18 years of age upon his release from prison, or have unsupervised contact with any child without prior approval.

Man accepted “the enormous wrong” he had done

A local garda told Carl Hanahoe BL, prosecuting, that the man bought alcohol for the teenager and their conversation turned to “sexual relations” when he noticed that she was texting her boyfriend.

She said she was too young for sex. They ordered food and later participated in a drinking game with the teenager drinking vodka shots.

The girl began to doze off on the couch and she asked the man to help her to go to the bathroom. On her way there she urinated on herself and the man watched her while she changed her clothes.

The teenager later got into her younger brother's bed, the child who was the man's son. The man came into the room a short time later and removed his son from the bed before getting into the bed beside the teenager.

She later woke up to find the man lying on top of her. He had his over her mouth and told her to have sex with him.

The girl felt like she was suffocating and scratched his face in an attempt to get away but he was using his right elbow to pin down her arm and chest.

The prosecuting garda said the victim was asked twice if she ever wanted to see her mother again.

She continued to try to fight off the man, scratching his face. He sat her up and undressed her. She continued to try and push him away telling him it was wrong because he was like her Dad.

The court heard that the teenager thought if she did as the man asked the incident would end. He told her afterwards that she shouldn't have got drunk. The man left the house, taking her phone with him.

When the girl's mother returned home from work, the girl confirmed what had happened and the gardaí were contacted.

During his interview with the gardaí, the man referred to a brain injury he had previously suffered which he claimed affected his memory. He said he couldn't remember what had happened but believed the girl's account and indicated that he would plead guilty.

A victim impact report before the court said the teenager had vaginal bleeding and bruising and swelling to her face immediately after the rape.

She said she finds it difficult to get close to people and she began drinking heavily to help her forget what had happened. She said she is always looking over her shoulder.

Michael Bowman SC, defending said his client accepted responsibility for “the enormous wrong” he had done.

He said he had a fall about 12 years ago which left him with an acquired brain injury and epilepsy.