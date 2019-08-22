News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man seen repeatedly exposing himself on a busy Cork street

Pope's Quay. File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 02:29 PM

A man is continually exposing himself on Pope’s Quay and northside areas, according to reports.

The man, believed to be in his early 30s and around five-foot-nine, has been spotted in a laneway opposite the pedestrian bridge on Pope’s Quay and on the N20 near the Heineken Brewery masturbating in broad daylight.

A local radio station caller, named Katy, has reported the sighting to the gardaí.

“It’s not like a one-off thing,” Kay told the 96FM Opinion Line with PJ Coogan.

“It’s a bit weird and scary because I could have been there by myself. Most of the time the people that are doing these things are mentally unwell.

“It’s not to say they will do something that is more extreme...but the potential is there,” she added.

This story originally appeared in The Echo

TOPIC: Cork

