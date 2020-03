Gardaí investigating the robbery of an off licence in Limerick have arrested a man.

An off licence on Parnell Street in the city was robbed just before 2.30pm yesterday by a man wearing a balaclava.

He threatened staff with a can of flammable spray and a lighter before escaping on foot with a sum of cash.

Detectives in Roxboro Road garda station searched a house in Limerick this morning and arrested a man in his 50s for questioning.