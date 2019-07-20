Man reversed into junction on wrong side of road

Someone could have been killed when a disqualified driver drove through a junction in reverse on the wrong side of the road in an effort to get away from gardaí, a court heard yesterday.

That was the view of Judge Olann Kelleher made the remark after hearing the evidence against Aaron Long, aged 19, at Cork District Court yesterday.

Long, of 62 Killala Gardens, Knocknaheeny, was seen driving through a junction at high speed without stopping on the night on May 4. Gardaí followed him and he drove at high speed on Farranferris Avenue and on to Popham’s Road.

“On the incorrect side of the road, he reversed at high speed to avoid gardaí. He had no insurance and he was disqualified from driving at the time. He had 49 previous convictions, eight for driving with no insurance and 15 for dangerous driving,” Sergeant John Kelleher said.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said:

He is someone who got into difficulties from a young age. He started taking prescription tables and that escalated to heroin and he has now been on a methadone treatment programme for the past two months.

Judge Kelleher said it was extraordinary that someone as young as 19 would have 15 convictions for dangerous driving.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said: “Unfortunately, it seems to be some situation where he just goes into cars.”

Judge Kelleher said: “He has to learn. It cannot go on. Reversing at the wrong side of the road through junctions.”

The judge imposed two consecutive five-month jail terms on the dangerous driving charges. As well as jailing Long for 10 months, the judge disqualified him from driving for 10 years.