Man rescued from 30-foot yacht off Cork coast

The RNLI were able to tow the yacht safely back to Castletownbere Harbour.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 06:25 PM

A man was rescued from a 30-foot yacht off the west Cork coast today.

The man, who was the only person on board the vessel, got into difficulty while navigating in heavy fog through the Dursey sound off the Beara peninsula.

He raised the alarm by calling the Valentia coastguard and the Castletownbere RNLI responded at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

The lifeboat crew located the yacht half a mile south of Crow Head shortly afterwards.

Despite the fog clearing, the lifeboat was able to tow the yacht back to safety to Castletownbere Harbour.

This was Castletownbere Lifeboat’s second call to a yacht this week.

Commenting on the callout, Castletownbere RNLI Launching Authority Felix O’Donoghue said: "The yachtsman made the right decision in calling for help as conditions on scene were very disorientating due to thick fog. His swift action resulted in a positive outcome."

