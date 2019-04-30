NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man reported to prosecution service over withholding information on murder

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 06:51 PM

A man has been reported to the prosecution service for withholding information over the murder of a community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died in January after he was stabbed as he stood praying with a pastor on a street near his home in Cluan Place in east Belfast.

The father of two was stabbed 11 times in the back, police said.

The murder sparked outrage among the community and thousands turned out for a vigil in his honour and his funeral.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced that a 21-year-old man who had previously been arrested in relation to the murder investigation has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for withholding information.

Two men – Glenn Rainey, 32, from McArthur Court in Belfast and Jonathan Brown, 33, from McArthur Court in Belfast – have appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Ogle’s murder.

- Press Association

READ MORE

'He's a lovely fella when he's asleep' - Bertie Ahern says Rees-Mogg did not know what the Irish border was

More on this topic

Family of murdered Seamus Ludlow who was shot dead in 1976 begin new campaign for inquiry

Man suspected of shooting Nipsey Hussle charged with murder

Significant progress in Clondalkin murder probe

Irish men charged with murder in Australia

KEYWORDS

BelfastCrimeMurder

More in this Section

Ana Kriegel murder trial: Prosecution says case against first boy relies on 'compelling' forensic evidence

Judge approves €3m settlement for child with cerebral palsy

Gardaí investigating after alleged assault in Drogheda

Gardaí reject claims by Justice Minister that force is adequately resourced


Lifestyle

Thinking of hiring a cleaner? Here’s what you need to know

Spotlight on shiraz: 8 things you need to know about this hugely popular grape

Keanu Reeves is the new face of Saint Laurent – here are some of the stylish people he’s joining

Everything that happened at Dior’s star-studded Cruise fashion show in Morocco

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »