Man, 40s, shot dead in west Dublin

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 03:42 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Latest: A man in his 40s has died after he was shot at a house in west Dublin this afternoon.

The incident occurred in the front garden of a house in Foxdene shortly after 2pm.

A number of shots were fired.

Gardaí in Lucan are investigating and the scene is currently preserved pending a probe by the Garda Crime Scene Examiners.

The man's body remains at the scene.

Update - 3.20pm: Man reported to have died in Clondalkin shooting

A man in his 40s who was shot in Clondalkin after lunchtime today is reported to have died.

The shooting occurred in the Foxdene area of the west Dublin suburb.

Earlier: Man reported to have died in Clondalkin shooting

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a shooting in Clondalkin.

The incident occurred in the Foxdene area.

Gardaí responded to reports of shots being discharged shortly after 2pm today.

It is understood a man was shot in the incident.

Gardaí could not confirm that he has been critically injured.

It follows an earlier incident in Clondalkin today in which a woman was found stabbed to death at a house in Greenfort Drive.

A man in his 50s was arrested and he is detained at Lucan Garda Station.

