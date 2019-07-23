Man remanded over airport disturbances

A Polish man was remanded in custody until yesterday arising out of an alleged disturbance at Cork Airport on Saturday.

Patryk Francuzik, aged 26, was brought before Cork District Court in custody.

Solicitor Pat Horan said Mr Francuzik, with an address at Castle Falls, Killarney, Co Kerry, was applying to be released on bail.

Mr Horan said the accused had been about to return to Poland on a flight from Cork to Poznan on Saturday for a family visit with a view to returning in a fortnight.

However, he was arrested at the airport on Saturday and spent two nights in Cork Prison. He was remanded in custody on a charge contrary to the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

The charge alleged that, on July 20 at Cork Airport, Kinsale Rd, Cork, he impeded an authorised officer, Tom O’Brien, in that he, Mr Francuzik, had failed to leave the airport after being refused permission to board Ryanair flight FR2745 and, after being asked to leave the airport by airport police, failed to leave and became aggressive.

Sgt John Kelleher said gardaí were not opposed to bail being granted.