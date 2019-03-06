NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man remanded on murder charge over death of Belfast community worker

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 03:32 PM

A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a Belfast community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died after being stabbed 11 times shortly after praying with a pastor near his home in Cluan Place in east Belfast on January 27.

Glenn Rainey, from McArthur Court, was arrested at Manchester Airport on Sunday after arriving on a flight from Thailand.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he left for Thailand the day after the murder, on a flight from Dublin paid for with cash, without any luggage, in the company of a man who has since also been charged with murder.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court (Niall Carson/PA)

A defence bid to challenge the grounds on which police charged Rainey was rejected by District Judge Peter King.

Mr King said he was “absolutely satisfied” there was a “reasonable suspicion” to justify connecting the accused with the charge.

The judge also rejected Rainey’s bid for bail, concurring with the prosecution assessment that he represented a flight risk.

There was a heavy police presence inside the court with the public gallery was packed for the 75-minute hearing.

Relatives of Mr Ogle were among those who watched proceedings.

Rainey, who appeared in the dock dressed in a grey and navy sweater, is the second man charged with murdering Mr Ogle.

Jonathan Brown, 33, also of McArthur Court, was remanded in custody last month.

- Press Association

