Man remanded in custody following €350,000 heroin seizure

A 30-year-old man was remanded in custody arising out of the seizure of approximately €350,000 of suspected heroin in Cork city on Wednesday.

Detective Garda Paul Leahy testified at Cork District Court that Kevin Bulman of no fixed address was arrested on Patrick Street, Cork, on Tuesday, November 5. He was charged with counts of possession of Diamorphine, better known as heroin, and the more serious count of having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply on that date.

When charged and cautioned that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence, he made no reply to the charge.

Det Garda Leahy said the state was opposed to bail being granted to the accused. Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, indicated that there was no application for bail at this stage. However, Mr Kelleher indicated that solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, who was appointed on free legal aid, would be making an application for bail at a later stage.

A written statement of means was submitted for Bulman in the course of the application for free legal aid. Judge Olann Kelleher granted free legal aid and noted from the statement of means that the accused was on job seekers allowance of €203 per week.

Judge Kelleher remanded the accused man in custody to appear by video link at Cork District Court on November 13, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis.

The judge said that if the prosecution was put on notice of any bail application then the accused would be brought to court on the adjourned date rather than appearing by video link.

The matter came before Cork District Court as part of an operation by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork city.

A total of two and a half kilos of suspected heroin worth an estimated €350,000, which was split into a number of bags, is to be sent for analysis.

Commenting on the drugs seizure, Superintendent Michael Comyns said at Anglesea Street garda station: "This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork city. Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities.”