Man remains in garda custody in connection with death of man in east Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 07:14 AM

A man in his 20s remains in garda custody over the death of a man in east Cork yesterday.

A 29-year-old man's body was found in a farmhouse near Ladysbridge village.

The Eastern European had sustained several serious injuries and a post-mortem examination is taking place today.

The man who was arrested is being questioned in Cobh Garda Station.

Local councillor Susan McCarthy says east Cork is stunned by the incident.

"It's a very, very quiet rural area. Very, very peaceful," said Ms McCarthy.

"I was at a meeting last night and I was speaking to a few of the locals and really, and truly it's something that we're just not used to seeing in such a beautiful peaceful area.

"What's even worse is that it is a very, very young gentleman as far as I understand."

