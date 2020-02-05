Man remains in custody in connection with suspected mortgage fraud

A man remains in garda custody this morning over a suspected mortgage fraud worth more than €4m.
He was arrested in the Rathfarnham area of South Dublin yesterday.
A Garda investigation was launched after a number of financial institutions raised concerns over 109 mortgage applications.
It led to a number of searches at premises in the Rathfarnham and Templeogue areas of Dublin.
In those a large amount of documents and computers were seized.
At around 7am yesterday a man was arrested at his home in Rathfarnham in connection with the investigation.
He's being held at Rathfarnham Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.