Man remains in custody in connection with suspected mortgage fraud

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 07:45 AM

A man remains in garda custody this morning over a suspected mortgage fraud worth more than €4m.

He was arrested in the Rathfarnham area of South Dublin yesterday.

A Garda investigation was launched after a number of financial institutions raised concerns over 109 mortgage applications.

It led to a number of searches at premises in the Rathfarnham and Templeogue areas of Dublin.

In those a large amount of documents and computers were seized.

At around 7am yesterday a man was arrested at his home in Rathfarnham in connection with the investigation.

He's being held at Rathfarnham Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

