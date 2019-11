A man in his 30s remains in custody this morning after a drug seizure in County Louth.

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.5m was found in a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate in Drogheda.

The seizure was part of an intelligence led operation shortly before 1pm yesterday.

The man who was arrested is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.

The arrest was carried out as part of Operation Stratus which is continuing.