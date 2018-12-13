NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man remains in critical condition after collision in Limerick

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 08:08 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A 33-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning after being hit by a van in Limerick.

The collision occurred at 5:40pm yesterday evening on Main Street in Hospital.

He was brought to University Hospital Limerick, while the driver of the van was not injured.

The road remains closed this morning and diversions are in place as gardai continue to conduct a Forensic Collision examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with any information or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


KEYWORDS

Road CollisionLimerick !ad-sensitive

Related Articles

Man in critical condition after four-car accident in Wicklow

Car goes into river after collision in Co. Cork

Man dies after car and lorry collide in Waterford

Man dies after van collides with vacant house in Donegal

More in this Section

Pedestrian struck by van in Limerick

Wind farm’s future in doubt after ruling

UCC names new bridge after philanthropist Tom Cavanagh

Fears over domestic abuse stats


Lifestyle

Unmasking Limerick's newest masked rapper

How to stop tensions boiling over this festive season

Decorating your house for Christmas? Here's some advice from three Irish interior designers

A look back at the 10 big stories form the year in music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »