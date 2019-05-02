NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man released without charge following CAB-led operation

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 02:56 PM

A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of money laundering offences has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

CAB, with the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and armed units, searched 18 properties, including 10 homes, in Dublin and Kildare, targeting the assets and activities of an international Organised Crime Gang involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Documentation in relation to the ownership of assets, financial documentation, mobile phones and electronic storage devices were seized and examined by Bureau Officers.

Evidence of considerable expenditure on a number of homes in the Dublin area was also obtained and analysed by an expert on behalf of CAB.

Gardaí also recovered:

  • Seven (7) Rolex watches

  • A 152 Nissan X-Trail SUV and a 141 Landrover Discovery

  • A GPS Tracker

  • An assortment of designer clothing

