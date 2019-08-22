News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man released without charge by gardaí investigating attempted Cavan ATM theft

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 10:21 AM

A 25-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in connection with the attempted theft of an ATM in Cavan last week has been released without charge.

Two men in their 30s remain in custody at Kells Garda Station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

In the early hours of last Wednesday morning, an attempt was made to rip an ATM out of a wall on Main Street in Virgina, Co Cavan.

One man was arrested at the scene while two other men were arrested later that day. Two have since been released without charge.

€300,000 in cash was also recovered.

On Tuesday evening gardaí carried out further searches in Meath.

A significant quantity of cash was recovered and three further arrests were made.

Two men aged in their 30s - one with an address in Northern Ireland - were arrested on suspicion of organised crime.

The 25-year-old man released without charge today was arrested for money laundering offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

