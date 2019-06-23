News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man released after fatal Wexford crash that killed driver

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 02:47 PM

A man arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Wexford yesterday has been released from custody.

The man, who was in his 50s, was detained following the incident on the M11 near Gorey.

A man in his 30s died after the car he was in collision with a truck. The collision occurred Northbound on the M11, Gorey, at approximately 2.10pm yesterday.

The vehicle involved was set alight as a result of the collision and the sole occupant of the vehicle - a man in his 30s - was fatally injured.

The male occupant of the truck was uninjured.

Gardai say the arrested man was released without charge this afternoon.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

More on this topic

FoodSpace: A shining light for Irish food sustainability

Competitor killed in Donegal International Rally; event suspended

Police arrest man found with pint of Guinness in cup holder

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

Underarm tactics: Meet the scientist on a mission to end body odour

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

How about a trip back in time at Cork antiques sales

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »