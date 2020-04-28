News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man refused extra time to appeal home repossession order due to application delay

Man refused extra time to appeal home repossession order due to application delay
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 03:40 PM

A man has been refused permission by the High Court for extra time to appeal a repossession order on his home because of a five-year delay in applying for the appeal.

In 2017, Killian McGrath sought an extension of time to allow him appeal a 2012 order granting possession to ICS Building Society of his home at Coolbagh, Clashmore, Co Waterford.

Mr McGrath had obtained a 30-year mortgage for €1m from ICS in 2006. He failed to make repayments and repossession of his home was sought by ICS in November 2009.

He opposed the move but also agreed to make repayments and offered to sell a property in Portugal to put towards repayments. While some repayments were made, they stopped in June 2011.

The repossession order was granted by the Circuit Court in February 2012.

He continued to live in the property and in 2017 he applied for an extension of the 10-day time limit for appealing the 2012 possession order.

READ MORE

Cabinet divided over lifting Covid-19 restrictions

The Master of the High Court, who deals with cases on their way to trial, granted the extension after Mr McGrath argued the delay in seeking the appeal was due to him suffering from anxiety and depression.

ICS then appealed the Master's order to the High Court.

Today Mr Justice Charles Meenan set aside the Master's extension of time.

He was satisfied "no credible explanation" was given by Mr McGrath as to why he failed to appeal the Circuit Court order within the 10-day period allowed. He had not explained why he waited in excess of five years to do so.

The judge was also satisfied he was not suffering from a medical condition, as he asserted, that prevented him from prosecuting an appeal.

"Despite being given an opportunity to do so, the defendant produced no credible evidence to the court to substantiate his alleged disabilities", he said.

READ MORE

Cabinet divided over lifting Covid-19 restrictions

More on this topic

Mother sues over alleged breast cancer misdiagnosis in first ever remote personal injury hearing Mother sues over alleged breast cancer misdiagnosis in first ever remote personal injury hearing

Man described by judge as 'a danger to society' has conviction for raping heavily-pregnant partner overturnedMan described by judge as 'a danger to society' has conviction for raping heavily-pregnant partner overturned

Cork principal who gave false information to obtain €244k in grants has sanction reducedCork principal who gave false information to obtain €244k in grants has sanction reduced

Traveller mother loses challenge over one-year suspension from housing listTraveller mother loses challenge over one-year suspension from housing list


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Courtcourt casemortgageTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irish team behind first-of-its-kind platform to teach maths to blind studentsIrish team behind first-of-its-kind platform to teach maths to blind students

Concern about slowing improvement rate as public patience wearing thin with lockdownConcern about slowing improvement rate as public patience wearing thin with lockdown

Drug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bagsDrug-run pair hid €19k cannabis in sausages bags

‘Reckless’ treatment of virus-hit asylum seekers‘Reckless’ treatment of virus-hit asylum seekers


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at how copper mining changed the built and natural landscape of BearaIndustrial Revolution in Cork's 'Wild West'

Those acres of enclosing wall — push them back with an artful shuffle.Hanging on: How to curate paintings, prints and photos on your walls

The Irish premiere of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Normal people' leads today's highlightsTuesday's TV Highlights: An exploration of Japanese cuisine and the Irish premiere of 'Normal People'

After blazing a trail for female poets, 73-year-old Eavan Boland is still keen to see the medium moving forward in the digital age, writes Marjorie Brennan.'Poetry has always changed with the changing world': Eavan Boland keen for poetry to move with digital age

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »