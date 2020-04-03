Man refused bail over Patrick's Street ‘sneeze in woman’s face’

A woman was left terrified after a man sneezed into her face and laughed at her in Cork City centre.

That was the allegation made at Cork District Court by Garda Lorna Healy in a case against Damien O’Gorman, aged 32, of 114, Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork. The alleged incident took place shortly before 7pm on St Patrick’s St on April 1.

Garda Healy said gardaí were opposed to bail for the accused because of the deliberate sneezing at a member of the public in what are particularly trying times.

Garda Healy testified that, at 6.50pm on Wednesday, the defendant was arrested on St Patrick’s St, Cork.

Garda Healy, who was on duty in the city centre, said that she witnessed an incident involving the accused on the street.

“He was behaving in a very threatening manner,” Garda Healy told the court. “I observed him deliberately walking in front of a female and sneezed deliberately into her face and laughed at her. There was a terrified response from the woman, who walked quickly away.”

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the defendant would be pleading not guilty to the alleged offence.

Mr Buttimer said the defendant was charged with two public order offences, namely being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself or others, and engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour. He asked if the accused was charged with assault. Garda Healy said she witnessed the incident but that the woman did not wish to make a complaint.

“The woman was unwilling to engage or to answer questions about the assault,” Garda Healy said.

Sergeant John Kelleher questioned Mr O’Gorman about his failure to appear in court on a charge related to a counterfeit note he allegedly produced at the Golden Vale Bar in Kilmallock, Co Limerick. O’Gorman said he knew nothing about that.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail. He remanded O’Gorman in custody until April 8 at Cork District Court in relation to the two public order charges on the disputed sneezing incident. He remanded him in custody until Monday, April 6, to Limerick District Court on the bench warrant on the Kilmallock charge.

Free legal aid was granted for Mr Buttimer to represent the defendant.

