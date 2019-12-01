News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man recovering in hospital following shooting incident in Dublin

Gardaí preserve the scene on North Strand Road after a man in his 20s was treated for an apparent gunshot wound. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 02:42 PM

Update - 2.40pm: A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot in Dublin's northside this morning.

Gardaí were called to a flat on North Strand Road at 6.45am this morning where they discovered the victim.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Gardaí preserve the scene on North Strand Road after a man in his 20s was treated for an apparent gunshot wound. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos.

He was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

