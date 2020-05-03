Man recovering in hospital after Belfast locals act quickly to save stabbing victim

A man is recovering in hospital following a stabbing in west Belfast.

He was attacked by three men in the Woodbourne Crescent area at around 5.30pm on Saturday was left with stab wounds to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old male was questioned over the incident and has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The PSNI have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

“The 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries where his condition is described as stable,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further inquiries.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1322 02/05/20.”

Sinn Féin MLA Alex Maskey paid tribute to local people who he said acted quickly to help the victim.

“Actions like this have no place in our society particularly at this time when our health service, as well as other frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities, are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19,” he said.

“I would like to pay tribute to residents and shopkeepers who acted quickly to help the injured party.

“Anyone with information about this incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.”