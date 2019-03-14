Man rang 999 three times and threatened to shoot gardaí

The Garda control room in Cork was contacted by a 999 caller three times in one night threatening to shoot gardaí in the head for seizing his car and to petrol-bomb Gurranabraher Garda Station.

Sergeant Ann Marie Twomey yesterday told Cork District Court that the caller said: “This is not an idle threat. It will happen.”

The caller was told that the 999 phone line was for the reporting of emergencies only, but he kept ringing back. The caller was identified as 44-year-old James O’Sullivan, who resides at 11 Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, Cork. Gardaí from Gurranabraher station were alerted to the nature of the calls. Officers from that station went to O’Sullivan’s home after midnight on the night of the calls on Thursday, May 17, 2018. They called at the house and O’Sullivan refused to answer the door. However, it was obvious to the gardaí that he was present at the time.

He responded to them by shouting from the locked house: “Where’s your warrant?”

Sgt Twomey said gardaí spoke to him through the window of the house. At one stage the officers heard the defendant saying to another person who was in the house at the time: “Get my hammer.”

Gardaí managed to arrest O’Sullivan through the window of his home that night. Sgt Twomey said O’Sullivan had 43 previous convictions. Of those, eight were for being drunk and a danger, three were for threatening behaviour, seven for criminal damage and one for assault.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said of his client: “He is not as much on the radar recently. “The last of his convictions dates back to 2012.”

Mr Buttimer said that he had spoken to a local sergeant who expressed the view that the May 2018 behaviour was not in keeping with the character of the defendant over the last several years. The solicitor said there was a reason behind the defendant’s behaviour on the night in that his own car had been seized by gardaí earlier in the evening and he reacted badly to this. Compounding the problem, he had alcohol taken, Mr Buttimer said.

“He is engaging positively in community activity at the moment,” Mr Buttimer said as he asked the judge not to impose a custodial sentence. The solicitor said that it would have been obvious to gardaí in the control room at Anglesea Street that he was under the influence of alcohol when he was making the repeated 999 calls on the night. Sgt Twomey accepted this point and said that it was clear to gardaí that the defendant was intoxicated on the phone. Judge Olann Kelleher said he accepted what the solicitor was saying about the accused.

However, Judge Kelleher said a custodial sentence had to be imposed. “He has to take responsibility for his actions after he has drink taken,” said the judge. “So does everyone else in the city.” O’Sullivan was sentenced to four months in prison on the charge of wasting Garda time by persistently phoning the emergency number. Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal at €500 independent surety and a cash lodgement of €500.