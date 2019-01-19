NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man questioned in relation to cannabis seizure worth €360,000

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 07:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A man has been questioned in Waterford overnight, following the discovery of a cannabis grow-house in Tramore.

He was arrested early yesterday, after Gardaí found drugs worth more than €250,000.

Gardaí from Tramore, assisted by an Armed Response Unit, discovered what they described as a large cultivation of cannabis during a planned operation in Tramore early yesterday.

They located up to 450 cannabis plants growing at a premises at Riverstown Business Park.

The seizure has an estimated street value of €360,000.

A man in his 40's was arrested at the scene and brought to Tramore Garda Station - where he was detained for questioning under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.


KEYWORDS

CannabisDrug seizureCrime

Related Articles

Man arrested after cannabis with estimated value of €360,000 seized in Waterford

Three men jailed after trying to smuggle €3.3m worth of drugs into Ireland

Revenue drug seizures come to more than €33m in 2018

Man, 47, arrested in connection with seizure of drugs worth €500k in Dublin

More in this Section

Footballer Jay Donnelly’s appeal against indecent image sentence adjourned

'Excruciatingly embarrassing' Garda Commissioner press conference was too long, says former Garda

'Take a day off work or school' to see total eclipse of the Moon, says Astronomy Ireland founder

Standards body to bring in new wiring rules for electricians by end of year


Lifestyle

Fixing leeks in the cold snap

How some home truths can help save the planet

Wish List: Some delightfully eclectic products we need in our lives

Get smart about your bathroom with these app-based ecosystems

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »