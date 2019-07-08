Man pleads not guilty to Sligo murder 'by reason of insanity'

A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering another man in Sligo by reason of insanity.

Richard McLoughlin, with an address at The Laurels, Woodtown Lodge, Sligo is charged with murdering Jimmy 'James' Loughlin (20) at Connolly Street in the city on February 24, 2018.

Wearing a suit and white shirt, Mr McLoughlin stood up when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this morning.

When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Not guilty by reason of insanity.”

A jury of eight men and four women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin this afternoon before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart and is expected to last up to two days.

Addressing the jury panel, Mr Justice Michael White said that Mr McLoughlin had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and the major issue they had to determine was the mental health of the accused at the time.

The judge informed the jury that two consultant forensic psychiatrists from the Central Mental Hospital will give evidence in the case and it would begin at 12.30pm today.