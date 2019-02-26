Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of musician in Waterford

A 25-year-old man has admitted killing a musician who was fatally assaulted while on his way home from an event in Waterford city last year.

Damien O'Brien (27), originally from Kilmacow in Co Kilkenny, died in hospital on July 13, 2018, six days after he received serious head injuries during an incident on John Street in Waterford.

Craig McGrath (25) from Rathfaddan Park in Waterford was charged last August with the manslaughter of Mr O'Brien.

He appeared in Waterford Circuit Court today when a trial was due to get underway.

However, he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in front of a jury panel.

His senior counsel Mary Rose Gearty told the court that Mr McGrath has been seeing a probation officer, in relation to a "much more minor matter" for which he is due to be sentenced, and "has been getting on very well".

She suggested that her client be given the opportunity to continue working with that probation officer, but in circumstances that he knows he is facing a custodial sentence for the manslaughter offence.

She asked that the accused be remanded on bail to facilitate his continued involvement with the Probation and Welfare Service.

"It would give the probation officer enough time to assimilate the ramifications of the new charge."

There was no objection from the State.

Judge Eugene O'Kelly remanded Craig McGrath on continuing bail until May 24, when he will be back in the circuit court for sentencing.

"I am directing that the probation report be extended to cover this offence and while the Probation Service are already working with him," the judge said.

Conor O'Doherty BL, prosecuting, told the court that the sentencing hearing is likely to "take some time".

Damien O'Brien was a well-known musician and former member of a number of bands including Chimbanbee, No Hot Ashes and Fuse.