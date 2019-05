A Youghal man pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply last year.

Stephen Walsh, aged 41, pleaded guilty to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply at his home at 53 Blackwater Heights, Youghal, Co Cork, on March 31.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery asked for a probation report to be prepared on the accused in advance of sentencing.

Prosecution barrister, Donal McCarthy, said there was no state objection to the accused being remanded on bail.