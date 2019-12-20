News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder Dubliner Gary Hanley

By Olga Cronin
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 03:12 PM

A man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to conspiring to murder Dubliner Gary Hanley.

Dean Howe, 34, with an address at Oakfield, Dublin 8, was charged with conspiring with others to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6, 2017.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

He was brought before the Special Criminal Court this morning where he was arraigned.

Asked how he wished to plead, Mr Howe said: “Guilty.”

Mr Howe's trial had been scheduled to begin on January 13, 2020, and was expected to last six weeks.

Today Mr Justice Paul Coffey told Paul Carroll SC, for Howe, and Seán Gillane, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, that he would put the case up for mention on January 13, 2020, when a date for sentencing will be fixed.

Luke Wilson, 24, from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin; Alan Wilson (39) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8; and Joseph Kelly, 35, of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, all previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Mr Hanley.

Luke Wilson, who also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta, was jailed for 11 years; Alan Wilson was given six years and Joseph Kelly, who also admitted a weapons charge, was jailed for 12 years.

