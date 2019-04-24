Man pleads guilty to burglary and assault charges

An aggravated burglary at the home of a pensioner at Christmas resulted in a young man pleading guilty to multiple charges yesterday, including assault causing harm to the victim.

Detective Garda Brian Holland brought fresh charges yesterday against Roy Miller, aged 32.

At Cork District Court, Sergeant Ann Marie Twomey said that some of the original charges against the accused were withdrawn.

The DPP directed trial on indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court because of the seriousness of the allegations.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said Miller was yesterday signing a plea of guilty to all the charges against him.

On that being completed, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for sentencing in the circuit court on May 7.

The most serious charges to which Miller pleaded guilty yesterday were of aggravated burglary, attempted robbery, assault causing harm, and threatening to commit criminal damage.

During an unsuccessful bail application, previously, it had been alleged an injured party was stabbed four times in the thighs by a man demanding that the victim would go to his local credit union and withdraw €7,500.

The 66-year-old injured party was hospitalised for treatment for his stab injuries.

Det Garda Holland objected to bail being granted to Miller, with an address at 3 Peacock Row, North Monastery Rd, Cork.

Miller faced charges in relation to alleged incidents at a house at Cathedral Rd, Gurranabraher, Cork, on December 17 and 18.

Det Garda Holland stated at the previous hearing: “The injured party came to the front door covered in blood after being stabbed four times, two times in each thigh, and a stab wound to his left arm which was a defensive wound.

“The armed support unit came to the scene because this man (the defendant) had a large knife,” said Det Garda Holland.