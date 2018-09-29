Man on charges of threatening ex-partner

By Liam Heylin

A 55-year-old man charged with assault causing harm to his ex-partner was charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill her during the same alleged incident.

Gardaí objected to bail being granted at Cork District Court yesterday to Jonathan Swan.

However, Judge Olann Kelleher released Mr Swan on bail to live at the Avondale Mews address, on condition that he have no contact with the complainant, keep a 10pm curfew, sign on three days a week at Togher Garda Station, and consume no intoxicants.

Garda Tom Delaney said Mr Swan breached bail by returning to the a house in Passage West, Co Cork, where an alleged incident occurred on July 30.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said there are unusual circumstances, in that the accused man was invited to the house to look after children when his ex-partner was on holidays.

Judge Kelleher said Mr Swan breached three of his bail conditions by turning up at 16 Pembroke Row, Passage West.

Mr Swan replied that he was keeping all of the conditions until his former partner, referred to as the injured party in the charges, contacted him.

“I was doing all that until the phone call to mind the kids,” he said.

Judge Kelleher said: “You are at risk of prison.”

Mr Swan had been charged with assault causing harm to Eimear Divine on July 30. Yesterday, he was additionally charged with producing a steak knife and threatening to kill her.