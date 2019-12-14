News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man never in scouts became focus of scout sex abuse inquiry

By Michael Clifford
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The Garda ombudsman, Gsoc, is investigating how a man who was never in the scouts became the focus of an investigation into historical sexual abuse at a scouting camp in Cork.

Diarmuid Higgins, a businessman from Cork City, was contacted last April by An Garda Síochána as part of a nationwide investigation into allegations of abuse in Scouting Ireland.

He was told an allegation had been made against him, that he had been in a city centre scout troop, and he was involved in abuse at a camp in North Cork in 1978.

He claims he was told to attend at a city Garda station to make a statement on the matter.

Mr Higgins told the gardaí that he had never been in the scouts and he could not understand how he was being targeted in such a manner.

His solicitor subsequently wrote to the gardaí that her client “has never been a scout during his lifetime, he has never been a scout master, he has never had anything to do with the scouts, and he has never been a member of any scout patrol and/or a member of the scouts on Castle St, nor has he ever been away to camp with any patrol or otherwise at any time, ever”.

The solicitor queried the procedures being used by the gardaí to investigate the allegation.

No further approaches were made to Mr Higgins from the gardaí to obtain a statement.

Mr Higgins’s solicitor was contacted in September by a garda to say that the DPP had decided no prosecution should be pursued against her client.

“I was in a file handed to the DPP,” Mr Higgins told the Irish Examiner.

“I was not formally even asked about the allegation. There was no attempt to interview me after that initial phone call out of the blue.

“I was never in the scouts, yet a file was prepared in which I was an alleged suspect in some kind of abuse.

"Presumably, I am now on the Pulse system as an alleged abuser.”

Mr Higgins believes he was not specifically named in the allegation but that the gardaí were targeting him as a result of a 22-year-old allegation against him that went nowhere, but had a major, negative impact on his life.

