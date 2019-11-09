News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man missing from Dun Laoghaire located safe and well

Man missing from Dun Laoghaire located safe and well
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Update 12.12pm: David Carry has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Family of missing man, 69, concerned as gardaí issue appeal

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

David Carry, 69, has been missing from his home in Casement Villas, Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire since Friday.

David was last seen at around 2pm yesterday on the N11 beside Dunnes Stores.

David is around 5'5" in height, with grey hair and walks with a limp.

When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

Gardaí said that David's family are concerned for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 - 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help to find teenager last seen on TuesdayGardaí appeal for help to find teenager last seen on Tuesday

Update: Missing 14-year-old found safe and wellUpdate: Missing 14-year-old found safe and well

Girl missing for a month located safe and wellGirl missing for a month located safe and well

Gardaí appeal for help in locating 17-year-old from MullingarGardaí appeal for help in locating 17-year-old from Mullingar


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

'Dickie Dip' to see men skinny dip in a bow tie to raise money for cancer 'Dickie Dip' to see men skinny dip in a bow tie to raise money for cancer

Irish Water to take more samples as boil water notice for 600,000 remains in placeIrish Water to take more samples as boil water notice for 600,000 remains in place

Part of Dublin facing water supply disruption due to improvement worksPart of Dublin facing water supply disruption due to improvement works

Armed gardaí on streets of Cork following public order concernsArmed gardaí on streets of Cork following public order concerns


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »