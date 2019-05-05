NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man missing from Dublin located safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 02:54 PM

Update 10pm: David Henderson has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier:

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 44-year-old from Dublin.

David Henderson is missing from his home in Churchtown, Dundrum and was last seen on May 4 in the Portobello area.

He is described as being 6'1", with a slim build, brown eyes and sandy blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing, grey trousers, a navy jumper and brown boots.

Anyone who has seen David or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

