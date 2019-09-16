News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man 'looking for place to sleep' jailed for role in 'unusual' Cork city burglary

By Liam Heylin
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 05:19 PM

An unusual burglary in Cork city saw a man breaking a window to get out of a premises.

Thomas O’Sullivan, 34, was jailed for four months for the burglary after he pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court.

Shane Collins-Daly defence solicitor said:

He broke a window to try to get out of the property which was quite unusual.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that on May 23 at 8.30am gardaí received a report of a window being broken above the doorway of a house at Grand Parade, Cork.

Witnesses said that a man and a woman were seen leaving the scene.

O’Sullivan was arrested later at Parnell Place as he matched the description of the culprit given by a witness.

Mr Collins-Daly stressed that nothing was taken in the course of the trespassing and that the reason the defendant and the woman with him had gone into the building was to get somewhere safe to sleep.

The solicitor said that as well as the unusual feature of a window being broken from the inside to get out, there was also a particularly sad background to the offence.

Mr Collins-Daly said that defendant’s sister had died while living on the street in Cork city last Christmas.

The solicitor said Thomas O’Sullivan was extremely upset about that and was determined to stay off the streets himself.

While he had been staying at St Vincent’s hostel, he left it too late to get in on this night and went to the property on Grand Parade to stay there instead.

O’Sullivan was trying to deal with addiction difficulties and was on a methadone programme.

“I would ask you to give him some light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Olann Kelleher acknowledged the defendant’s background difficulties.

However, he said Thomas O'Sullivan had 121 previous convictions including 18 counts of burglary.

Judge Kelleher said: “The circumstances were rather unusual in this case. He was looking for a place to sleep but he cannot take the law into his own hands. He should know that more than anyone, given the amount of time he has spent in custody.”

