Man left in critical condition following serious assault in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 09:37 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious assault in Dublin.

A man in his 40s received serious head injuries in the incident that happened on the Phibsborough Road shortly after 7pm last Monday.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made in relation to this serious assault and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the Phibsborough Road area between 6pm and 7pm and who may have witnessed the assault or any motorists who may have passed through Phibsborough Road around these times and have dashcam footage to contact Mountjoy garda station on 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Man awarded €105,000 after slip at his own local authorty home told his case will be reheard

