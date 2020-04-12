Man left fighting for life following Fermanagh street attack

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked by a number of men with weapons in Co Fermanagh.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen.

Police received a report that an altercation happened in the street involving a number of men with weapons at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

When police arrived a short time later, two men were found with wounds to their legs, leaving both requiring hospital treatment.

One of the men is currently in a critical condition.

It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived and inquiries are ongoing to determine his whereabouts.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information or with any video footage of the altercation to contact them at Enniskillen on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.