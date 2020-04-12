News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man left fighting for life following Fermanagh street attack

Man left fighting for life following Fermanagh street attack
By Press Association
Sunday, April 12, 2020 - 08:13 PM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was attacked by a number of men with weapons in Co Fermanagh.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen.

Police received a report that an altercation happened in the street involving a number of men with weapons at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

When police arrived a short time later, two men were found with wounds to their legs, leaving both requiring hospital treatment.

One of the men is currently in a critical condition.

It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived and inquiries are ongoing to determine his whereabouts.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with information or with any video footage of the altercation to contact them at Enniskillen on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE

14 deaths as number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland hits 9,655

More on this topic

Fourth man arrested in connection with Belfast shooting of suspect in Mulready Woods killing - reportsFourth man arrested in connection with Belfast shooting of suspect in Mulready Woods killing - reports

Northern Ireland's Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice urges police forces to restore public confidenceNorthern Ireland's Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice urges police forces to restore public confidence

200 extra Catholics apply to join PSNI200 extra Catholics apply to join PSNI

PSNI accused of 'reduced presence' as Quinn Industrial Holdings say campaign of violence has resumedPSNI accused of 'reduced presence' as Quinn Industrial Holdings say campaign of violence has resumed


TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

Teen arrested in connection with serious assault in CorkTeen arrested in connection with serious assault in Cork

Man, 60s, in critical condition after being hit by LuasMan, 60s, in critical condition after being hit by Luas

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in CorkMan, 20s, arrested following seizure of €125k of cocaine in Cork

Woman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in RoscommonWoman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in Roscommon


Lifestyle

The past few weeks of the coronavirus shutdown have been tough in a variety of ways — each family has its own set of challenges, writes Darina Allen.Darina Allen: Easter Weekend gems

The Scene & Heard arts and entertainment quiz has questions for all the familyScene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

Wolf Hall, a Stephen Hawking biopic and a classic Munster final between Cork and Waterford all feature among today's best.Sunday's TV Highlights: Wolf Hall, Stephen Hawking and a classic Munster final all feature

Social distancing can be tough. It can be especially tough for grandparents, who aren’t used to spending time away from family, especially their grandkids.From a distance: Small steps to lift spirits of grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »