A man in his late 70s is in hospital following a collision with a coach in Dublin.

The incident occurred when he was walking along Eden Quay at the junction for Marlborough Street at around 1.40pm.

The pedestrian has since been taken to the Mater Hospital.

Gardaí said he suffered "serious injuries".

They added that Forensic Collision Investigators are expected at the scene.

Gardaí said that the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.