Man killed, two women seriously injured in crash

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 08:36 AM

A man has been killed and two women injured in a road accident.

The 46-year-old man died in the single-vehicle crash in Glenshane Road, Co Derry, on Tuesday night.

Two women who were also in the car – a grey Vauxhall Crossland – were rushed to hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

The incident happened close to the Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant at around 11.45pm.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact officers in Limavady, or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1654 23/04/19.

On Wednesday morning, the road remained closed between Garvagh Road in Dungiven and Tobermore Road in Maghera as officers investigated the circumstances of the incident.

It was expected to reopen at around 10am.

- Press Association

