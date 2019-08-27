News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man killed in shooting at caravan park in Co Louth

Man killed in shooting at caravan park in Co Louth
Gardaí in Clogherhead, Co Louth today. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 03:54 PM

Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Co Louth.

A man was shot in Clogherhead at approximately 2.50pm today at a caravan park on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road.

The man, who was in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier today.

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No further information is available at this time.

It is understood the shooting is linked to the ongoing criminal gang feud in Drogheda.

READ MORE

Govt to introduce measures to pay patient advocates

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

RWC Data Centre

Winners of new bursary scheme for artists revealedWinners of new bursary scheme for artists revealed

LouthShooting

More in this Section

'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other'Meant to be': Cork couple pass away from cancer within minutes of each other

New award honours memory of Constance MarkieviczNew award honours memory of Constance Markievicz

#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys#ThankYouLaura: A 'bittersweet day' for family of Laura Brennan as HPV vaccine extended to boys

'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang'I was bawling crying. I was petrified': Cork woman recalls terror of taxi being attacked by gang


Lifestyle

Interested in trying vegan wine? Sam Wylie-Harris asks an expert how to seek them out.Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

If your conservatory’s looking a bit tired, try these ideas to make it a brighter and fresher space you’ll love to relax in.10 ways to brighten up your conservatory

Time to dig deep into the back of your wardrobe.All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »